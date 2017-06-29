In the last three years, Discovery has restored more than $150 million in underpaid premiums for its MSP Validation clients.

LaunchPoint division Discovery Health Partners, a provider of payment and revenue integrity solutions for healthcare payers, added 5 clients in Q1 of 2017 for its Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) Validation solution. This strong success sustains the strong momentum of the last three years during which 35 health plans chose Discovery’s MSP Validation solution, representing a third of the Medicare Advantage market.

MSP Validation, honored two years in a row as a top 100 finalist in the Chicago Innovation Awards, helps Medicare Advantage plans recoup millions of dollars to their bottom lines by ensuring the accuracy of healthcare premiums paid by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for members with other health insurance. In the last three years, Discovery has restored more than $150 million in underpaid premiums for its MSP Validation clients.

“Clients love this solution because the ROI can be realized in a matter of months,” said Paul Vosters, Discovery president. “While the larger plan has the most to gain given their larger member base, there is clear advantage for Medicare Advantage plans of any size,” he added. Q1 new clients include both small, mid-sized, and large Medicare Advantage plans, including Upper Peninsula Health Plan, PacificSource Health Plan, and one of the top 5 health plans in the U.S.

MSP Validation includes the analysis of open MSP records, validation of primacy, ECRS submissions, response monitoring, and premium reconciliation. The solution is typically delivered as an outsourced business process with Discovery experts managing the entire process on behalf of the client. It is often provided as a supplemental offering that complements clients’ existing efforts to help restore more. Clients can also subscribe to the service as cloud-based software to manage the MSP process in-house, with their own staff. Many choose to take over ongoing maintenance after Discovery manages the initial restoration effort.

About Discovery Health Partners

Discovery Health Partners, a division of LaunchPoint, offers payment and revenue integrity solutions that help health payers improve revenue, avoid costs, and enhance the member experience. We offer a unique combination of deep healthcare expertise and analytics-powered technology solutions to help our clients improve operational efficiency, achieve financial integrity, and generate measurable results. More information is available at http://www.discoveryhealthpartners.com.

