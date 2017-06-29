TeamLogic IT Ranked as a Top 50 MSP Worldwide

TeamLogic IT was ranked number 36 on the annual MSPmentor list of the world’s most progressive managed IT services providers – the 2017 MSPmentor 501 Global Edition-Worldwide Company Rankings. The MSPmentor 501 is a comprehensive list of the industry’s most innovative and capable managed services providers. According to mspmentor.net, this is the second year the company has used a new approach to compiling the list, raising the bar in terms of quality, transparency and relevance.

President, Chuck Lennon stated, “To be named one of the top 50 managed services providers in the world is a huge accomplishment. We have been included on this listing for the last four years, but this year we moved up quite a bit, which validates the market demand and the quality of IT services TeamLogic IT offices provide.”

MSPmentor, partnered with Channel Clarity Advisors, uses an algorithm that assesses company strength based on revenue contributions from key go-to-market activities, and specific activities are weighted differently than others. Valuations of MSP entities vary greatly, so a higher value is placed on revenue generated from true managed and cloud service, than professional services, consulting and product sales.

Frank Picarello, TeamLogic IT Chief Operations Officer stated, “The methodology used for compiling this list is sound. It includes factors that go beyond revenue and best positions our brand against other leading MSPs. The strategic direction and technology roadmap we provide to our nationwide network of more than 100 locations aligns with the results of this survey research – cloud based backup and disaster recovery (BUDR), remote monitoring and management (RMM), and managed security are more than trends in the marketplace, they are keys to success in this industry.”

TeamLogic IT serves the technology needs of companies with fully outsourced IT support as well as supplemental support for internal IT departments. While many large enterprises understand the risks associated with cyber threats, often times they are inadequately prepared to prevent a breach or deal with the fallout post a compromise of their security. These issues are unfortunately more concerning in the mid- to small-business sector, where organizations are woefully unaware of their security risks or worse yet ignore them.

Cyber security is a serious issue and TeamLogic IT intends to champion awareness around the threat it possesses to all business segments, and particularly to smaller organizations. No business is immune to security threats and TeamLogic IT aims to help companies adopt cyber security best practices that can be tailored to their specific needs.

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cloud services, business continuity, managed security, mobility solutions, and consulting and support. TeamLogic IT has more than 115 locations across North America.

In addition to MSPmentor, the company has also been ranked as a top franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review, and was noted as a top MSP by CRN The Channel Company.

Contact: Chuck Lennon, President (clennon(at)teamlogicit(dot)com) or Denise Denton, Assistant Vice President of Marketing Communications (ddenton(at)teamlogicit(dot)com) at 949-582-6300, or visit http://www.TeamLogicIT.com, or http://www.franserv.com.

# # #