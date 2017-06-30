SellerActive Releases ASIN Creation Tool for Online Sellers

Our listing capabilities play a key role in our goal to be the leading technology provider for inventory management on all major online sales channels.” offered CEO and co-founder Jason Harra.

SellerActive, a cloud-based SaaS inventory management and repricing solution for online sellers, has built and released an ASIN creation tool for Amazon sellers. This is just one of many Amazon features SellerActive offers including algorithmic Buy Box repricing, demand-based repricing, cross-channel fulfillment and quantity management.

“I am very excited to now make this tool available on our platform as we have seen very strong demand for quite some time. Our listing capabilities play a key role in our goal to be the leading technology provider for inventory management on all major online sales channels.” offered CEO and co-founder Jason Harra. “We will continue to work closely with our current and prospective customers to build-out features to address their pain points with not just listing but all aspects of multi-channel inventory management.”

SellerActive’s ASIN creation tool allows sellers to search Amazon’s catalog for an existing product and easily add their available inventory. In addition to letting sellers use existing on existing ASINs, SellerActive’s new tool will enable sellers to create new ASINs across multiple Amazon regional marketplaces. Other features include product image hosting, auto-saving as drafts, dynamic error handling, and correction. SellerActive is quickly working on expanding the tool to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Jet.com.

About SellerActive

SellerActive is a powerful all-in-one inventory management platform with a suite of tools for busy online retailers who need to manage time-consuming selling tasks. Striving to remove the frustrations online sellers face daily, SellerActive offers fast listing tools, accurate market data, and efficient shipping solutions, with a growing list of integrated marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Jet, Walmart, Newegg, and more. Automated tools constantly sync and update business processes from inventory to order fulfillment to repricing. With outstanding support and proven technology, they are your partner every step of the way as you grow your business. To learn more, visit http://www.selleractive.com or call 1-800-545-7385.