Propertybid's cutting-edge technology platform, created to bring full transparency to the selling and buying of real estate, will now offer Certified Resale Home's innovative pre-listing home inspection service together with a transferable 18-month warranty on systems or items within the home that a home inspector may find difficult to assess.

Real-Estate Agents that use the Propertybid platform to list their client’s home for sale will be able to provide a free home inspection to their client which comes with a $20,000 warranty that will benefit the buyer of the property.

Propertybid.ca and Certified Resale Home are bringing greater transparency into the Canadian real estate market and changing the way real estate deals get done.

“Because the inspection report is generated by a home inspector that we ‘source’ and there is a value added warranty, trust and credibility is immediate”, says Mark Page, Head of the service.

“Adding Certified Resale Home as a value add to Propertybid.ca's platform aligns with our underlying motivation to bring to market a service that truly refines the customer experience and generates trust in the process”.

The consumer WIN to this strategic offering is sellers fetching top dollar for their homes by creating a more welcoming and fair process that will attract more engaged, motivated and trusting buyers, who in turn, will enter the process with the confidence that they will not overpay, lose out to a slightly blind bid and know exactly what they are purchasing condition free. All this wrapped up with a $20,000 home owner warranty.

“Our mission at Propertybid is to build transparency in the marketplace and provide the best mechanism for selling and buying property. Our service benefits Realtors, buyers and sellers. Our alignment with Certified Resale Home will provide the highest level of transparency and integrity to the home buying process,” says Stephen Moore, CEO of Propertybid.

About Propertybid

Propertybid is Canada's first self-serve online offer negotiation platform designed to manage single and multiple offer transactions for the real-estate marketplace. Propertybid was created by industry leaders with a focus on bringing automation, transparency and compliance to the real estate market. Propertybid's customer base includes real estate agents, developers, builders, pension funds and financial institutions.

About FCT and its Certified Resale Home service

Certified Resale Home services are provided by First Canadian Title Company Limited. Founded in 1991 and based in Oakville, Ontario, the FCT group of companies includes First Canadian Title Company Limited and provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real estate related services. Its customer base is comprised of more than 1,250 lenders 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders nationwide.

-30-