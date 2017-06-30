Leading talent management platform and top HCM software provider now offer premiere options for integration between their systems.

ClearCompany, the leading talent management software solution that helps companies identify, hire and engage more A-players, today announced a partnership and industry-leading integration with ADP, the comprehensive global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration.

Together, customers of the two software providers can seamlessly experience ClearCompany's next generation talent management platform combined with ADP's payroll, time and attendance, and benefits administration. The combined service offering will address the needs of SMB and mid-size organizations that are looking for a modern cloud experience for all aspects Human Capital Management. ClearCompany is now also available to ADP clients through the ADP Marketplace.

"By combining ClearCompany with ADP services, we are bringing a complete, modern and comprehensive HR solution to millions of employees currently leveraging both ADP and ClearCompany solutions," said Andre Lavoie, CEO of ClearCompany. "Available today, ADP customers can experience a cutting edge recruiting, onboarding, performance and goal management platform that is seamlessly integrated with their payroll, time and attendance and benefits," Andre said.

With a large percentage of ClearCompany clients using ADP, the company is thrilled to have strengthened the connection between the two providers, savng time for mutual clients by allowing candidate and new hire data to flow automatically between platforms.

About ClearCompany:

For more than a decade, ClearCompany has helped companies identify, hire and engage hundreds of thousands of A Players from among millions of applicants. We designed and built an organic, unified platform to deliver better hiring experiences, seamless onboarding, company-wide goal alignment and performance management, all driven by best practices.