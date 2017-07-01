Give Something Back, a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and mentoring to low-income students in five states, has donated $45,000 to Mercy College to provide scholarships to students who have each experienced the incarceration of a parent.

These scholarship funds, combined with assistance from Mercy College as well as state and federal grants, will cover four years of tuition, fees, and room and board for two promising young students.

Mercy College President Tim Hall said: “It brings the Mercy College Community great joy to welcome these students to our family in the fall. Here at Mercy College we look for students who are driven and determined to make a better life for themselves and for others. I know that these two young people, who have overcome a tremendous amount of adversity, will thrive here. I am confident we can give them the tools they need to succeed.” The students, who wish to remain anonymous, recently graduated high school with GPAs above 3.0.

“These two students have overcome so much in their young lives,” said Robert Carr, the founder of Give Back. “We are very proud that our ongoing partnership with Mercy College is making it possible for deserving students to go to college and pursue career goals that would otherwise be out of their reach.”

Carr, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and author, grew up in a financially strapped household in rural Illinois. As a high school senior, Carr received a $250 scholarship from a local women’s club; their gift inspired him decades later to establish Give Back and help other working-class students. Since the organization’s founding in 2003, Give Back has presented more than $28 million in scholarship funds to 20 colleges nationwide.

About Give Something Back

Give Something Back provides mentors and scholarships to help Pell Grant-eligible students go to college and graduate in four years, debt-free. More information can be found at http://www.giveback.ngo/

About Mercy College

Mercy College is the dynamic, diverse New York City area college whose students are on a personal mission: to get the most out of life by getting the most out of their education.

Founded in 1950, Mercy offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs within five schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy College challenges its faculty and staff to make higher education work for anyone hungry enough to earn a better place in life. With campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Bronx, Manhattan and Yorktown Heights, the vibrancy of the College culture is sustained by a diverse student body from around the region.

Committed to supporting students throughout their education, Mercy College offers a personalized learning experience that includes the College’s Personalized Achievement Contract (PACT) program. PACT is a nationally recognized mentoring program that serves as a model for student success. http://www.mercy.edu/ 877-MERCY-GO.