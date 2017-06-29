With ORIS, we have significantly reduced violations – and have restored faith in our brand value.

With Amazon Prime Day looming, the daylong sales event with discounts for Prime users, it is critical that brands ensure their seller relationships are in tact and pricing is consistent across channels. Last year’s Prime Day was Amazon’s largest sales day ever, surpassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday. According to a new report released today from ORIS Intelligence, provider of actionable insights that preserve pricing integrity for manufacturers, third-party sellers on Amazon.com are undercutting Minimum Advertised Price (MAP) by 13 percent – while eBay sees about a 20 percent differential and direct-to-consumer sites undercut pricing by an average of 14.7 percent.

The new data is part of The ORIS Intelligence Report, which examines quarterly trends in pricing inconsistencies and violations in MAP policies. The report shows that, on average, top U.S. brands are experiencing a 27.7 percent pricing violation, while U.S. manufacturers that are engaged with ORIS and are committed to enforcing MAP, saw their percentage of MAP violations drop significantly, with many dropping below five percent.

“Pricing inconsistencies can kill a brand and topple seller relationships for manufacturers, so we are committed to helping them navigate the complexities of the evolving world of online selling,” said Pamela Springer, CEO of ORIS Intelligence. “We start by making data integrity our number one priority, because without that, it’s impossible to protect brand integrity.”

While the last report found that pricing violations were more likely to occur after 5pm and on the weekends, the new ORIS Intelligence Report shows that pricing violations are now happening every day, and are almost evenly distributed among weekdays and weekends.

ORIS delivers ongoing price monitoring across the entire Web to help manufacturers identify violations and easily discover unauthorized sellers, no matter when they occur. By providing more insight and control, manufactures can ensure consistent pricing to protect the integrity of their brand and brand experience for customers and sellers alike.

“Once we found ORIS, we quickly realized how much we needed it,” said Dave Michael, sales director for Swagman, a sport transport management company. “Before ORIS, we had a MAP policy in place, but were only loosely enforcing it. Like most brands, we want to capitalize on big events like Prime Day, so it is important that we are able to identify unauthorized sellers and stop predatory pricing. With ORIS, we have significantly reduced violations – and have restored faith in our brand value.”

ORIS has seen unprecedented demand for its platform, which has driven considerable growth. The company expects to double its team and customer base compared to 2016, and triple its revenue by the end of the year. Investors have taken note of this impressive momentum – the company recently secured a growth equity round led by existing investors with participation from leading Midwest venture fund, Rev1 Ventures.

ORIS Intelligence also launched a new website today to provide more insight into MAP trends, check it out here.

About ORIS Intelligence

ORIS Intelligence delivers actionable insights that preserve pricing integrity for manufacturers to help them protect their brand. Built from the inside-out, ORIS Intelligence¹s cloud-based platform helps solve the complex selling challenges of today¹s manufacturers by patrolling and enforcing minimum advertised price (MAP) everywhere their products are sold online, including discovering unauthorized sellers. With ongoing, frequently-updated reports, a streamlined user interface and hands-on customer support, ORIS Intelligence lives at the intersection of all channels to ensure manufacturers can better support trusted retail partners, while maximizing margins and increasing revenue. For more information, visit http://www.orisintel.com