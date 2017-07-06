Puralytics Introduces the New Shield 1500

Puralytics, a water purification company with headquarters in Oregon, designed and manufactured the Shield, a water purification unit that employs LEDs to excite a nanotechnology mesh to power light-activated water purification processes. The system achieves advanced disinfection and detoxification, sterilizes pathogens and breaks down organic compounds. The unit is flexible in configuration, has a small footprint, and it is easy to integrate and operate. In addition, it has low pressure drop and low maintenance requirements. There are no chemicals additives and zero discharge. They are fully manufactured in the USA.

“Our nano-technology powered catalyst mesh is Puralytics’ core technology. It has tremendous capabilities to be applied to different types of units in water treatment. This innovative product, the Shield, has had great success in several pilot applications; with all the improvements, it will expand into new product formats and market applications. This advance provides us a design and performance road map for future applications of the Puralytics materials in partner devices and systems.” said Rick Lockett, Puralytics CEO.

The Shield had been employed in a broad range of different applications. It has been used to treat wastewater from analytical, medical, bioscience and research labs. Moreover, it has been the key part of water kiosks in remote areas of Mexico. In Sudan, several Shields had been installed in banks to provide drinking water to their customers. It is also a crucial element for a rapidly transportable, low-power water purification system that can use water from virtually any non-salt source: the Disaster Shield—a system used in Nepal continuously since the 2015 earthquake.

The new version produces up to 1500 gallons of water per day. It has 33% lower unit energy use, up to 90% lower unit consumables cost and reduced maintenance time. Other enhancements include: lower pretreatment requirements and an active electronics cooling system to allow operation in hotter environments. Finally, it is compatible with much broader pumping options (for off-grid applications) and it has 150% higher flow capacity but similar performance on most contaminants.

“We are enthusiastic about the new Shield. This novel version will reduce cost significantly and therefore it’s going to be more accessible for applications around the globe. ” said Taylor Stockton, Senior Product Development Engineer at Puralytics.

Puralytics is working on other units of the Shield series for release later this year: the High Flow Shield and Nano Shield for modular system applications; and on projects to integrate its technology into its partner’s products, systems and sales channels. Puralytics is focused on product development and technology innovation and integration. This new Shield provides validation of the cost efficiency, effectiveness of the core technology and the range of water treatment provided by the Puralytics Process.