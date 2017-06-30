Shamrock Unveils New Document Entry App for Perceptive Experience

Our new Document Entry App gives users powerful capture, indexing and processing features in an easy-to-use package. It allows them to get the most out of the Perceptive Experience platform

Shamrock Solutions today announced that it is releasing a new and unique custom solution for Perceptive Content. The Document Entry App for Perceptive Experience allows a Perceptive Content user to capture, index, and process documents using the Perceptive Experience platform, which is an HTML 5 application that allows you to work from any browser, including mobile devices. Perceptive Experience is an alternative to the WebNow and ImageNow clients.

The Document Entry App for Perceptive Experience provides a convenient on-ramp for Perceptive Content. The solution enables users to capture files and photographs directly from their browser. On mobile devices, the user can also capture images from the camera roll or directly from the camera itself. The solution also offers powerful indexing features, including the ability to index files directly from a workflow queue. Integration of indexing values with a business, student information or health information system is accomplished through SQL, stored procedures or web service calls.

Content processing is the third main benefit area offered by the Document Entry App. Once documents are indexed, the user can send them where they need to go within the organization quickly, securely and electronically, using workflow options such as Route Forward, Route Back, and Route Anywhere. While moving from a client based application to a browser, the solution also enables users to integrate information from external systems. In addition, the Document Entry App allows for a quick search of processes, queues, folders, documents, and your external systems, and then provides digital information “cards” that offer a convenient snapshot of all the collected information.

“Our new Document Entry App gives users powerful capture, indexing and processing features in an easy-to-use package,” said Shamrock founder and CEO Robert Albright. “It makes every day content management tasks faster and simpler and allows them to get the most out of the Perceptive Experience platform.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about the Document Entry App for Perceptive Experience can watch this video demonstration,visit Shamrock's website or contact us at support(at)shamrockssolutionsllc.com

