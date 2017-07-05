Todd Curry This video isn’t about competition, or who wins or loses; rather, it’s about banding together as one team to break down both the internal walls that hinder our growth and progress, and the external walls that separate and divide.

Watch "Tear Down The Walls 2" by Todd Curry

Last fall, viewers jumped on “Tear Down the Walls”, the incredibly uplifting music video from Todd Curry and Focus. Pastor Todd Curry is a dynamic pastor at St. Peter, The Rock, in the Eastwood Community of Pinehurst, North Carolina. "Pastor T" was just honored as one of the 2017 Pastors of Excellence, which honored 4 of the top pastors in the country, and it was held in Jacksonville, Fl. He is also a prolific teacher, national youth coordinator, an award-winning songwriter, and national recording artist. In a world where so many are focused on building up the walls, Todd Curry is tearing them down, while spreading a message of love, inclusiveness, and faith to all.

His gospel group, Todd Curry and Focus, is a nationally touring group and won, several awards, including, the 2012 Rhythm of Gospel Award for Artist of the Year. They are also the recipient of two more awards, during the 2017 Rhythm of Gospel Awards, which represents the top independent artist in the country. Todd Curry’s, “Tear Down the Walls”, won the Contemporary Christian Worship R&P Song of the Year, as well as the Contemporary Song of the Year



Curry believes that in order to “fix” the problems in our current society, we must “Tear Down the Walls” that keep us apart and come together as one, through LOVE. The original version of “Tear Down the Walls” has received national radio play, including Kirk Franklin’s Sirius Radio, as well as remaining in the top ten on the charts for two and a half months.

With “Tear Down the Walls 2″, Todd Curry has put a hip-hop spin on the original and brought in a new crew to revisit the message. This time, they’re bringing the message to tear down the walls of racism, sexism, and segregation to a new crowd of young people, whether they are saved or unsaved. The beat was created by Cedric Thompson, Jr. (“CJ”) and produced by Todd Curry and Ahmod Goins (“Mod-G”). Mod-G and rappers Bryan Carter “Young Saint”, Paul J. McKeithan “PJ”, and Jermaine Watts “Megawatts” bring a different vibe, different energy, and different flow, to make this collaboration pop!

The music video for “Tear Down the Walls 2″ was filmed at The Burlington School in Burlington, North Carolina. The school’s basketball teams- the boys’ varsity team went undefeated and won the state championship, finishing ranked #33 in the country for the 2016-2017 school year, and the girls’ varsity team are also a dominant force in the state- are featured in the video, and Todd Curry plays the referee. But this video isn’t about competition, or who wins or loses; rather, it’s about banding together as one team to break down both the internal walls that hinder our growth and progress, and the external walls that separate and divide.

