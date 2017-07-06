In Matthew Faraci's latest interview, Good Celebrity™ Alex Ribble shares details about how he started GoodCelebrity.com after working for a celebrity client and witnessing first-hand how tabloids frame the truth. He also talks about his goal to combat the negative press — that’s continuously polluting the entertainment industry — by shining a light on the amazing work performed by Hollywood’s charitable celebs.

During their interview, Faraci asked about getting positive stories from celebrities and their publicists, to which Ribble replied that he receives between 20 to 30 tips per day. His goal is to showcase all the good happening in both the world of entertainment and everyday lives of people making a difference, and based on the incoming tips, there is plenty to talk about!

Listen to the entire interview here: https://goo.gl/rrrbNz.

The Good Celebrity mission is:

● To create a high quality, entertainment-driven website focused on the positive contributions of celebrities and other influential people.

● To showcase organizations around the world specifically involved with charitable works.

● To showcase organizations that publicly support corporate social responsibility encompassing (among other areas) energy conservation and renewable energies, environmentally safe products and manufacturing processes, and the humane treatment of animals.

Through positive journalism, Ribble hopes to increase awareness surrounding global humanitarian causes and boldly increase charitable donations worldwide through his outlet, http://www.GoodCelebrity.com.

About GoodCelebrity.com

GoodCelebrity.com is an original content producer dedicated to shining a light on People Doing Good™. They focus on the overall positive contributions of celebrities (and other people of note) as well as "good” organizations committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

About Frankly Faraci

Frankly Faraci is a new original series on Dove Channel highlighting well-known personalities in entertainment, music, sports, business, and politics whose faith drives them to do the extraordinary. Hosted by journalist Matthew Faraci, Frankly Faraci is completely new kind of show that will delight families with unique stories they won’t see anywhere else.