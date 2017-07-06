Author Lydia Robinson’s New Book “The Monarch” is a Poignant Story that Examines Racial Stereotypes and Attitudes Following the Shooting of a Young Black Man by Police

Recent release “The Monarch” from Page Publishing author Lydia Robinson is a thought-provoking story centered on a tight-knit, multiracial group of friends who suffer a devastating tragedy when Charles, who is Black, loses a brother to police gunfire. Amid their collective grief, Charles questions the extent of the group’s friendship and understanding of the issues confronting people of color in America.

Lydia Robinson, a native of the Monterey Peninsula, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book “The Monarch”: a provocative look at how different perspectives result in varied interpretations of interactions between law enforcement officers and young black men.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Lydia Robinson’s powerful story addresses attitudes toward racial differences in America.

