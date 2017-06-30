Personify Named Among Top 20 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers

Security is a core competency for us and we’re proud to maintain a perfect track record of data security, meaning we’ve never had a data breach on our watch,

Popular technology magazine, CIOReview, named Personify among its list of Top 20 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers of 2017, alongside industry influencers like Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Salesforce. Personify, the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed, is highlighted in the list of top enterprise cloud solutions for its ongoing commitment to product modernization and unique approach to constituent management and engagement.

Personify Cloud is Personify’s hosting offering for the Personify360 Constituent Engagement Platform, a robust and data rich system that enables clients to meet high security standards. Organizations around the world rely on Personify Cloud to maintain compliance with increasingly stringent regulations, including PCI-DSS 3.0, PADSS and SSAE16.

“Personify360 is the most modern and interoperable platform of its kind, which includes the benefits of understanding, engaging, managing and monetizing the interactions between organizations and the constituents they serve,” reads the CIOReview article. Oftentimes, an enterprise platform with this level of functionality requires a team of professionals to manage data security, system performance, uptime and more. For this reason, fewer organizations choose to host their own software applications and technologies on premise. With Personify Cloud, a dedicated team of experts with proven success removes the burden entirely.

“Personify Cloud clients report being highly satisfied with Personify solutions at twice the rate of clients who attempt to host the platform on their own,” said Dave Cooper, Personify Chief Technology Officer. “Security is a core competency for us and we’re proud to maintain a perfect track record of data security, meaning we’ve never had a data breach on our watch,” he continued.

Personify continues to invest in providing the next generation tools needed by constituent-focused organizations to better run their organizations and build engagement with their stakeholders. Earlier this year, Personify announced the availability of PersonifyGO, the industry’s most modern user interface that leverages 80/20 design principles, configurable dashboards, and time-saving business rule options which provide business users with powerful tools that can be learned easily and managed quickly.

CIOReview researches and evaluates established solution providers along with newcomers in the expanding world of software technology. Browse the complete list of Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers at http://cloud.cioreview.com/.

About Personify

Personify is the leading solution provider that empowers the best constituent-focused organizations to succeed. Personify’s suite of products and services enable organizations to better understand, engage, manage, and monetize the relationships with their constituents in a manner that benefits everyone involved. As an organization’s technology foundation, Personify captures and provides insight across all constituent interactions, allowing them to maximize engagement and drive revenue. More information is available at personifycorp.com.