The Kent Reporter Names Reber Ranch Best Pet Store and Pet Groomer

The readers of the Kent Reporter have voted, and Reber Ranch once again is named the best pet store and pet groomer in the Kent, WA area.

“We are excited and honored to be voted the best pet store and pet groomer in the Kent area,” said Carrie Estrada, Marketing Manager for Reber Ranch. “To receive both of these awards consecutively for several years gives us even more reason and motivation to continue to be the best we can be for our community and their pets.”

Reber Ranch has been in the Kent area for more than 33 years. The backbone of their business is their customer feedback system which allows them to justify the ability and need to implement new programs, policies, and procedures that help improve the overall customer experience.

Reber Ranch offers its customers a variety of incentives and rewards for shopping in their store and using their services such as the grooming salon and vet hospital.

“I love the Reber Ranch Rewards program,” said Kerry Bobeczko, a Reber Ranch customer. “I have two dogs, and I spend quite a bit of money on them. It is nice to get cash off my purchases when I accumulate enough points. I don’t get that from any other pet store.”

In addition to the store’s rewards program which allows people to accumulate points for every dollar spent in the store, Reber Ranch also offers a frequent grooming program. Each time a customer’s pet receives a paid grooming service, they will receive a stamp on their digital loyalty card. Once all stamp sections are filled, the customer will be rewarded with a complimentary grooming service.

Moreover, Reber Ranch is widely known in the Kent area for its community events. On average, Reber Ranch will host 10 to 15 events over the course of the year where the entire community can gather together with their family, friends, and pets, and enjoy games, activities, contests, arts and crafts, raffles, and more. These events draw in hundreds of pet families, and is a fun celebration for all involved, making the environment feel like a small country town where everyone is welcomed.

Between the incentives, reward programs, community events, and top-notch customer service, it is no wonder the residents of Kent keep voting Reber Ranch as the city’s best pet store and pet groomer.

Established in 1984, Reber Ranch is a family-owned, full-service pet destination for your dog, cat, horse and even backyard birds. Reber Ranch is home to more than 14,000 square feet of animal supply products, a grooming salon, a do-it-yourself dog wash, a veterinary hospital, and free outdoor dog parks, all of which are open seven days a week.