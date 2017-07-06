R.B. Walters, an avid writer and reader, has completed his new book “Five Hours on Death Row”: a gripping story based on actual events of a young, ambitious, single mother, Brenda Botello, who is kidnapped and held captive for agonizing hours, uncertain if she will see another day.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, R.B. Walters’s entertaining tale brings to light the deeper issues that Brenda has to face along with staying alive—she must control her raw emotions revived by triggered memories of her past.

An attractive young divorcée and mother of two, Brenda Botello, works hard to get by and takes advantage of opportunities to move up in her work place when possible. She falls in love with a promising professional, Michael Hoff, and her dream of a new future is just beginning. The dream is quickly shattered when she is abducted at gunpoint by two men, who keep her for hours filled with uncertainty and fear. Convinced this might be her last day, Brenda reflects back on her life. She remembers a lost love replaced by an abusive husband, an unforgettable childhood friend, and the constant juggle of family dynamics. After discovering the truth about one of her abductors, Brenda finds her faith in God and the belief in the power of prayer her only refuge as she discovers a way to escape.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Five Hours on Death Row" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

