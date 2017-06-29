Sam Kendricks joins six meters club at U.S. Outdoor Championships

The recognizable “yellow” vaulting pole was used to clench first and two third-place finishes this weekend at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, qualifying the trio for the U.S. World Championship Team.

Sam Kendricks secured his fourth consecutive U.S. Outdoor Championship victory, for a combined total of seven USATF wins, with a near flawless performance. The performance was a personal best, world-leading jump of six meters (19’ 8 ¼”) for Kendricks, who became the youngest American to reach the six-meter mark and the only vaulter to clear six meters on a 4.90-meter pole. All seven of Kendricks’ National Championships have been won using UST-ESSX poles.

The third-place finisher made his mark on the national stage of U.S. Men’s Pole Vault by finishing with a jump of 5.75 meters (18’, 10 ½”), setting a personal best, the Collegiate Leading Mark for 2017 and the American Junior Record.

On the women’s side, the third-place finisher tied Team ESSX member Morgann Leleux in regulation both with jumps of 4.55 meters (14’ 11”), but eventually earned her spot on the U.S. team besting Leleux in a jump off with a final clearance of 4.60 meters (15’, 1”). Leleux will be an alternate for the U.S. Women’s team.

