Redwall cyber hardening technology will enhance the robustness of Cornet equipment for worldwide deployment.

Cornet Technology, Inc. is pleased to announce that it is collaborating with Redwall Technologies to offer cyber-hardening of Cornet’s defense offerings.

Cornet Technology, Inc. will provide Redwall cyber defense integration as an option to products such as its STINN LTEmp (a compact LTE Manpack-sized based station). The STINN LTEmp can be deployed at the battlefield forward-edge (FEBA) or in dangerous Special Operations missions where cyber hardening supplied by Redwall is a major plus. The STINN LTEmp is a 32-user LTE base station providing data, video, voice, position location information (PLI) and other data services to the disadvantaged users and first responders.

Redwall Technologies offers complete cyber hardening of electronic equipment ranging from special classified domain communication equipment to IoT devices like cell phones. Redwall supports integration with defense communication equipment and software. Redwall integration offers equipment hardening against possible cyber attack with robust protection against all threats and malware. As a proven firmware solution, Redwall Mobile needs no emergency updates or patching for zero day exploits, thus enabling stress free operations.

ABOUT REDWALL TECHNOLOGIES LLC

Redwall Technologies was founded by experienced technology entrepreneurs who are subject matter experts in the areas of information security, mobile devices, and the development of critical software. Serving on a variety of government programs, the Redwall team has come together specifically to solve the growing information assurance needs of both the public and private sectors for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices such as those in SCADA networks. Redwall's products allow these devices to operate with increased robustness and assurance, all controlled by mission, theater, and enterprise specific policies that can easily adapt in the field to answer changing environments and threat landscapes. For more information visit http://www.redwall.us.

ABOUT CORNET TECHNOLOGY, INC.

Cornet Technology, Inc. is a leading secure/non-secure communications solutions supplier to the defense industry and commercial markets in the United States and overseas. Its solutions deliver voice, video, and data communications and video surveillance and distribution solutions to some of the world’s most exacting users. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, Cornet has wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany, Japan, and India. All Cornet products are designed and manufactured in the U.S. at its 9001:2008 registered facility in Springfield, VA. Information on Cornet's solutions is available at http://www.cornet.com.