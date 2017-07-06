Willie James has completed his new book “Black Tears On White Canada's Face”: an in-depth look at discrimination as it is occurring today.

James has been a well-known broadcast journalist and advertising executive for more than four decades. In the 1960s, James hosted the most popular radio program in the East Caribbean featuring soul, rhythm, and blues at Radio Caribbean International based in Castries St. Lucia. Later he was Government Public Relations and Information Director. Next he was the Editor of the Voice of St. Lucia. James also graduated to gain invaluable experience at Radio Canada International as producer and narrator. Willie James has also been a publisher, producing a monthly news magazine "The Teller". He is the author of "St. Lucia’s Turmoil" published in 1968 and "St. Lucia Land of Intriguing Romances" in 2002.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Willie James’s paramount investigation into the prejudices faced by many Canadians, particularly those from an African American ancestry, offers a clear view of the state of the disparity in treatment.

James shares, "Doubtless racism -- as it prospers in Canada -- is despicable. Remarkably, whites in the USA concede that racism is a way of life in that country. Whites in Canada insist racism does not exist in that country. They are delusional. This book teaches about respect, dignity, perseverance, and endurance."

Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Black Tears On White Canada's Face" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

