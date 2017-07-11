MilesTek Launches Vacuum-Rated TVAC Cable Assemblies

Vacuum-Rated TVAC Cable Assemblies “We are excited to offer these new vacuum cables to address our customers’ requirements for precision, space-rated assemblies," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager

MilesTek, a leading manufacturer and supplier of products designed to address military and avionics applications, announced today that they have released a new series of vacuum-rated TVAC twinaxial cable assemblies to address avionics and aerospace applications.

MilesTek’s vacuum cables are designed and manufactured with materials that meet the Total Mass Loss (TML) or out gassing requirements of NASA. Typical uses for these high-rel assemblies include thermal vacuum chamber research and development applications for satellites and space vehicles.

There are 15 different style assemblies available with various connector configurations include TRB, TRS, TTM and TCS connectors. Additionally, these rugged 78 Ohm vacuum-rated cables feature high-temp PFA jackets with an operating temperature of -55°C to +200°C.

“We are excited to offer these new vacuum cables to address our customers’ requirements for precision, space-rated assemblies. These specialized cables are manufactured in our Denton, Texas facility and are tested to ensure the highest performance and quality that our customers expect,” said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

The cables can be ordered in custom lengths from the MilesTek website.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

MilesTek

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Denton, Texas and is AS9100C and ISO9001:2008 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics company.