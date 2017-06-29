ServiceLink’s Valuations division today announced it has received a Stable ‘MOR RV1’ residential vendor ranking in the asset valuation market from Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC. This is the highest rating awarded by Morningstar, defined as “Exceeds prudent loan servicing standards in key areas of risk.”

The rankings announcement states: “ServiceLink incorporates strong vendor-selection criteria and vendor-rating protocols in its platform that effectively measure vendor performance resulting in solid performance as reflected in the company’s execution of key performance indicators pursuant to service-level agreements with its clients. The company has developed a scoring system to monitor and measure performance and product quality enabling senior management to assess capacity and workflow to meet or exceed client benchmarks.”

“We are honored to have our Stable ‘MOR RV1’ranking affirmed by Morningstar Credit Rankings. At ServiceLink, our main focus is on creating innovative technology solutions, strictly adhering to all compliance measures and providing outstanding customer service,” said Dave Steinmetz, ServiceLink’s division president of origination services.

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the premier national provider of transaction services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink delivers valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; end-to-end subservicing to mortgage servicers; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services as well as auction services to mortgage servicers.

ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class technology, services, and insight with a relentless commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality, compliance, and service. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit https://www.svclnk.com/.

Media Contact: Tracy Venturino, 724.407.0793 or tracy.venturino(at)svclnk(dot)com