The local mayor, city officials, chamber members and the Allegro leadership team gathered for the Allegro groundbreaking event in Richmond Heights, Missouri. “It is a joy to be here today,” says Mayor Thomson. “Welcome, Allegro, to the community. Allegro will complement our aging-in-place program we have in Richmond Heights.”

Allegro Senior Living, a St. Louis-based company specializing in the development and operation of luxury senior housing communities, celebrated the groundbreaking of their 12th community, located at 1055 Bellevue Avenue in Richmond Heights, near the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Campus. This will be Allegro’s first community in St. Louis, home of the company’s headquarters.

More than 50 people were in attendance to celebrate the momentous occasion. Local dignitaries included the President of St. Mary’s Hospital, Travis Capers, CEO of the Lawrence Group, Steve Smith and the Mayor of Richmond Heights, Jim Thomson.

“It is a joy to be here today,” says Mayor Thomson. “Welcome, Allegro, to the community. Allegro will complement our aging-in-place program we have in Richmond Heights.”

The community will contain 87 units within 91,000 square feet offering premier assisted living and memory care services to the area’s seniors. First occupancy is expected in the fall of 2018. When complete, Allegro anticipates creating 80 permanent jobs in addition to 75 construction jobs to build the community.

The new four-story Allegro will primarily cater to assisted living residents with the fourth floor dedicated to memory care services. Luxury accommodations will include a bistro and bar with outdoor balcony dining, stadium theater, fitness center, full-service salon & spa and therapy services. The community will represent the latest best practices in programming and design, following up on the successful resort-style approach of other Allegro communities.

About Allegro Senior Living

Allegro Senior Living, a St. Louis-based company, is a well-respected leader and expert in the senior living industry with a long-standing reputation of efficiently developing and managing senior communities. To learn more about Allegro Senior Living visit http://www.allegroliving.com.