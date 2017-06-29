Mala Ciancia Joins HNTB as Principal Tunnel Geologist

Mala Ciancia will join HNTB as principal tunnel geologist on July 5, 2017. Mala’s extensive geology background and strong leadership are an excellent fit within HNTB as the firm continues to deliver some of the world’s most complex tunneling and underground projects.

Mala Ciancia, PG, will join HNTB Corporation as principal tunnel geologist on July 5, 2017. She will be based in the firm’s New York City office and work with clients nationwide.

Ciancia has more than 40 years of experience in engineering geology, subsurface characterization, rock laboratory testing, slope stability, applied hydrogeology and quality assurance.

As a trusted advisor, Ciancia has directed and provided technical recommendations to public agencies and private clients for investigations for tunnels, highways, power plants, dams and reservoirs, pipelines, building foundations, rock slopes, borrow sources, landfills and siting studies. Her project responsibilities have included initial exploratory studies, preparation of geologic data for design, development of geotechnical design parameters, and monitoring of geologic conditions encountered during and after construction.

“Mala’s extensive geology background and strong leadership are an excellent fit within HNTB as the firm continues to deliver some of the world’s most complex tunneling and underground projects,” said Sanja Zlatanic, PE, HNTB tunnel services practice chair and senior vice president. “Her expertise in engineering geology — as it relates to geotechnical investigations, ground characterizations and geotechnical engineering for all aspects of geotechnical, tunnel and complex underground construction works — is remarkable and highly respected throughout the industry. It has and will continue to serve as a key component of our clients’ successes.”

Prior to joining HNTB, Ciancia served another consulting firm as senior supervising geologist and principal professional associate. She is a licensed professional geologist in Indiana, Louisiana, Delaware and New York.

Ciancia has been published many times, including “Geologic Considerations for Setting GBR Intact Rock Strength Parameters,” in Proceedings, ASCE Geo-Congress 2014 Technical Papers: Geo-Characterization and Modeling for Sustainability and “Tunnel Boring Machine Selection for the Baltimore Red Line Downtown Tunnel,” in North American Tunneling: 2014 Proceedings.

Ciancia earned a Master of Science in engineering geology from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree in geological sciences from Cornell University. She is active in several associations, including: Association of Engineering and Environmental Geologists; Geo-Institute of American Society of Civil Engineers; ASTM International Committee D18, Soil and Rock; New York Academy of Sciences; and Geological Society of America.

Ciancia expands HNTB’s tunnel technical bench and brings an additional array of in-depth experiences in providing innovative solutions and managing risks on tunneling projects in the highway, transit, rail, aviation and water resources markets. The firm’s tunnel projects range from small-diameter excavations to the largest machine-bored tunnel in the world. Some of the nation’s most complex underground projects have benefited from HNTB’s award-winning planning, design and support services, including the Crenshaw/LAX transit corridor in Los Angeles; Presidio Parkway in San Francisco; Devil’s Slide Tunnel in San Mateo, California; the Washington Dulles International Airport tunnels; and the SR 99 Alaskan Way Viaduct and Seawall Replacement project in Seattle.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With more than a century of service in the United States, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients’ most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals nationwide deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, program management and construction management. For more information, visit http://www.hntb.com.