The Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA) appoints Paragon Events, the premier event and meetings management company with over 25 years of industry experience, as the 2017 Executive Event Producer for the Global Tourism Summit. Paragon Events’ will provide full-scale event production, registration design and management, logistics, entertainment, culinary creation, sponsorship management and fulfillment, brand strategy, and marketing services.

The Hawai’i Tourism Authority is the leading state agency for tourism. Equally important, HTA is responsible for supporting programs that enhance and showcase Hawai’i’s people, place and culture in order to deliver an incomparable visitor experience. Paragon Events will provide strategies, guidance and support to build on the success of previous HTA events. The 2017 Summit goal is to increase the number of participants, connections, and representation from international, domestic, and local businesses interested in collaborating on the future of Hawai’i tourism.

“It is an honor to be an integral part of the strategy and execution of this year’s event. I believe that by expanding the audience to a global reach it will stimulate a diverse exchange of ideas and ingenuities, which will ultimately elevate the tourism industry as a whole,” states Renee Radabaugh, President and CEO of Paragon Events.

This year’s theme will focus on sustainability and how to build a framework of action for the future of tourism. Paragon Events is highly versed in sustainable practices and initiated an “EcoVents” department, dedicated to offering deliverable options that reduce and offset environmental costs and achieve greener event goals.

The significance of Hawaiian culture, global marketing, technology and innovation will also be highlighted in presentations and panel discussions, with the collective focus on improving tourism in Hawai’i and abroad.

George D. Szigeti, HTA president and CEO, said, "The core objective of the Global Tourism Summit is the collaboration and sharing of knowledge to make tourism stronger and better for the Hawaiian Islands and the industry as a whole. Tourism has stakeholders in all walks of life and all around the world and we are encouraging anyone interested in seeing this global industry succeed to participate in the summit, share their insight, and be part of this greater effort for everyone's future benefit."

This year’s conference will feature more than last year’s 79 sessions and special events, as well as surpass 2016’s 59 exhibitors. Paragon Events’ staff has extensive experience with event management. Since 1989, the company has executed over 1,800 events in 62 different countries across six continents. Paragon Events plans to utilize innovation and collaboration to produce a seamless and unforgettable event.

Early bird registration for the 2017 Hawai’i Global Tourism Summit is now open online at http://www.globaltourismsummithawaii.com

About Paragon Events

Paragon Events is a full service strategic meetings management, association management, and marketing firm headquartered in Delray Beach, FL with offices in: Orlando, FL, Los Angeles, CA, Richmond, VA, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, PA and Philadelphia, PA. For over 25 years, Paragon Events has been trusted by companies around the world to conceive, plan, and execute meetings and events of all sizes and caliber. Paragon Events: Where Imagination Meets Ingenuity.

More information at http://www.paragon-events.com

The Paragon Events Mission: To deliver a knowledge-based professional staff to support, improve and inspire its clients. Partnering with our client companies, we are wholly committed to enhancing the client's mission and providing innovative and quality services.

About Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA)

The Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA) is responsible for strategically managing the Sate of Hawai’i’s marketing initiatives to support tourism. HTA’s goal is to optimize tourism’s benefits for Hawai’i, while being attentive to the interest of travelers, the community and visitor industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawai’i’s leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure the sustainability of tourism’s success. Learn more at http://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org.