On June 20th, Chinh H. Pham, co-leader of Greenberg Traurig’s Emerging Technology Group and co-chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property (IP) Group in Boston, spoke to lawyers and law students at the Boston Bar Association (BBA) about “What's It REALLY Like Working with Start-Ups?” Pham provided insights into the skills needed to counsel entrepreneurs and emerging growth companies, and shared his personal experiences working with technology start-ups to help them protect and monetize their IP assets.

Pham is a member of the BBA Council and Executive Committee, and is actively involved in the Boston business and legal communities. He previously served as co-chair of the BBA International Intellectual Property Law Committee and as a member of the BBA’s Education Committee. Pham currently serves as an Attorney-in-Residence at Harvard Innovation Lab, as a member of the Board of Overseers at the Boston Museum of Science, and as a company mentor for a number of technology accelerator programs, including Northwestern University’s The Garage, MassChallenge, and Northeastern Idea.

