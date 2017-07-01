City Beat News and The Stirling Center Maintain A+ Rating from BBB

Customer service has always been a Stirling priority. The Stirling Alliance believes the Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating system has value. It has been a leading source of trusted third-party verification for more than 100 years. A+ rated Stirling Center for Excellence and City Beat News have been accredited since October 2015.

City Beat News focuses on researching, recognizing and supporting other businesses and professionals providing the best customer service in a wide spectrum of fields. It is attentive to great service for its own customers too.

With more than 100 years of experience, the BBB is the historical leader in confirmation of quality customer care. The Bureau continues to carry the independent rating service banner forward in this modern digital age.

BBB found that The Stirling Center and City Beat News meet accreditation standards. Stirling/CBN has had no consumer complaints and is committed to good faith resolution of any. Like all BBB Accredited Businesses, they pay a fee for accreditation review/monitoring. The fee also supports the BBB’s public services.

Not all businesses meet BBB Accreditation requirements. Businesses must meet, commit to and maintain the BBB Code of Business Practices. This code fosters sound advertising, selling and customer service practices that enhance customer trust and confidence.

The BBB has set standards for ethical business behavior and monitored compliance for more than a century. Stirling is pleased to promote similar values.

The Stirling Center for Excellence incorporates the eight BBB code standards into its member pledge: Build Trust, Advertise Honestly, Tell the Truth, Be Transparent, Honor Promises, Be Responsive, Safeguard Privacy, and Embody Integrity. Stirling requires alliance members to adhere to the BBB code and more. These eight principles are just the starting point for the Stirling Alliance’s promise of service and superior customer satisfaction.

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

City Beat News fills a need for businesses, professionals and consumers alike. It provides unbiased customer service research, and issues the Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction to the highest rated companies. Its proprietary rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. The result is one simple rating stable for the entire year.

CBN reports its findings to consumers, businesses and professionals. Results are published throughout the year on a rolling basis. This assessment of performance over a longer time leads to a more balanced and reliable indicator of expected future performance than rating systems that change daily with new reports or claims.

Spectrum Award status and ratings are easily verified at http://www.citybeatnews.com. Prospects and customers seeking independent verification can then be confident going forward with the award-winning service provider knowing their track record of great service. This City Beat News report tells them that others consistently report great results. And the winners receive valuable feedback and confirmation of their successful performance in the eyes of their customers.

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. It aims to encourage excellence wherever it can, across many fields. The Stirling Center, http://www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial fields through City Beat News and its sister company, Pulse of the City News, and in non-commercial fields through Stirling’s own “life” and “public service” divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center moved to downtown Lapeer, Michigan, in 2015. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to http://www.citybeatnews.com and http://www.stirlingcenter.org.