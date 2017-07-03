Our hope for the Andigo Scholarship is to relieve even just a portion of the financial burden of tuition, so our recipients can focus on their studies and on becoming our future leaders.

Ten local high school seniors each received $2,500 in college scholarship funds from Andigo Credit Union, in partnership with Liberty Mutual, for a total of $25,000 in program contributions for the 2017 high school graduates.

The 2017 Andigo Scholarship rewards high school seniors who maintain impressive academics while actively advocating for a person or a cause. Each applicant submitted an essay detailing their good cause, two recommendations, their GPA and unofficial transcript. A committee of Andigo team members reviewed and discussed the applications to select the 10 winners.

“We’re thrilled to see so many smart young people doing great work in our community. Our hope for the Andigo Scholarship is to relieve even just a portion of the financial burden of tuition, so our recipients can focus on their studies and on becoming our future leaders,” said Jean Theis, Chief Operating Officer at Andigo.

$125,000 has been awarded in scholarship funds to 45 students since the scholarship program was founded in 2011.

Congratulations to the 2017 Andigo Scholarship winners:



Brant Bishop

Alec Cao

Emily Chen

Grace Dodis

Ryan McMahon

Hanna Murakami

Katie Novak

Eric Pappas

Matthew Sparling

Yodiet Tesfu

Additional details on the 2017 Andigo Scholarship winners can be found here: http://www.andigo.org/Andigo/News-and-Events/News/2017/06/scholarship-winners

Andigo is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, serving the area since 1939. Andigo is a not-for-profit financial institution that passes proceeds back to members in the form of better rates, lower fees and more fun. In short, they’re like a bank, without the bummer. To learn more about Andigo, their products, services and locations, visit: http://www.andigo.org

For more information, contact Kelsey Stumpf at Kelsey.Stumpf(at)andigo.org.