Jacuzzi Brands LLC Acquires BathWraps

Jacuzzi Brands LLC is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of BathWraps, the leading supplier of one-day bathroom transformation services. BathWraps, previously doing business as Liners Direct, brings two decades of professional experience and innovative products sold through premiere remodeling dealers in the U.S.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of BathWraps to our bath business,” says Bob Rowan, CEO Jacuzzi Brands LLC. “The company is complementary to our core business and is led by an exceptional management team, which will remain in place and continue to operate independently.”

BathWraps, that transforms acrylic wetspace walls, tubs and showers in just one day, changed its brand name to from Liners Direct in January of this year to make room for a massive rebrand focused on manufacturing and installing custom showers and bathtubs. The brand was established in 1997 in Itasca, Illinois, specializing in custom bath and showers designed for the remodeling market. Jeff Conner, who will continue in his role as President, acquired the company in 2004, having since led the company through a period of tremendous growth.

“By joining the Jacuzzi family, BathWraps will be positioned to continue our rapid growth by providing world-class products and support through our outstanding network of remodeling dealers,” states Jeff Conner, President of BathWraps, “Additionally, we will be able to take advantage of many new opportunities by combining forces with Jacuzzi, along with our continued commitment to the success of our dealers. We also extend a special thank you to our employees, as we maintain our focus on industry-leading performance.”

Now, BathWraps is focused on expanding its network of local dealers to help accommodate for the demand the brand is seeing. Business owners who sign on as BathWraps dealers will have the opportunity to not only bring the quick and easy bathroom transformation services to new markets nationwide, but they’ll now be backed by both BathWraps and Jacuzzi. BathWraps dealers are typically business owners within other segments of the home improvement industry, including window, siding and sunroom companies and contractors, who are looking for ways to grow their current business.

“This transaction provides excellent opportunities to leverage growth from the combined strengths of Jacuzzi and BathWraps,” stated Rowan. “None of this would be possible without the continued support of our employees, customers and suppliers, who continue to believe in the strength of our brands and our tremendous growth potential.”

Jacuzzi was advised by Sphaeris Capital Management LLC, a specialist in middle market mergers and acquisitions, add-on acquisitions programs, and proprietary investments internationally.

About Jacuzzi Brands LLC

Jacuzzi Brands LLC, through its subsidiaries, is a global manufacturer and distributor of branded bath and spa products. These include whirlpool baths, spas and spa accessories, showers, saunas, bathtubs, water care supplies and other plumbing products. Our products are marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including JACUZZI®, SUNDANCE®, THERMOSPAS®, DIMENSION ONE SPAS®, HYDROPOOL® and BATHWRAPS®. For more information about Jacuzzi, visit http://www.jacuzzi.com or call 1-800-288-4002.

About BathWraps

Backed by 20 years of experience transforming people’s homes, BathWraps is a leading force in the bathtub and shower manufacturing industries. Originally founded as Liners Direct in 1997, the brand creates and installs custom fixtures that are long lasting, easy to maintain, safe to use and simple to install. Its commitment to quality and innovation in the segment stand out among consumers and dealers alike, fueling BathWraps’ ongoing expansion initiatives. With a network of 120-plus dealers currently operating across the country, the brand plans to continue growing in key communities across the country throughout 2017. For more information on BathWraps’ services and to inquire about becoming a dealer, please visit https://www.bathwraps.com/.