FirstService Residential, New York’s leading property management company, hosted a Sustainability Symposium for clients in June. The annual event was held in conjunction with FS Energy, the company’s subsidiary that advises clients on ways to reduce energy consumption, costs and emissions.

“Our Sustainability Symposium is designed to illustrate how efficiency measures can deliver significant energy and maintenance savings to a property, as well as how these actions can reduce a building’s impact on the environment while increasing property values and improving resident comfort,” said Dan Wurtzel, president, FirstService Residential.

“Our goal, since launching this event in 2012, remains unchanged,” said Tal Eyal, president, FS Energy. “We want to provide our clients with knowledge and access to resources that will help them make informed decisions about implementing efficiency measures.” As a NYSERDA Multifamily Performance Partner, Energy Star partner, NYC Carbon Challenger participant and Better Buildings Challenge member, FS Energy serves as a valuable in-house resource for boards and building owners that are contemplating efficiency opportunities.

The event included an interactive panel discussion with experts from the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability, NYSERDA, NY-Sun and FS Energy. In addition, 17 organizations offered information on financial incentives, solar, lighting, variable refrigerant flow, electric vehicle (EV) charging, heating and cooling solutions, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) and demand management. Representatives from the NYC Retrofit Accelerator, NYC Carbon Challenge and NYC Zero Waste Organics programs also were present.

“We appreciate that FirstService Residential provides these opportunities to educate our board,” said Barbara A. Johnson, board secretary of Jamie Towers, a 620-unit complex that will soon host the largest residential solar installation in New York City. “It is essential for us to consider all potential solutions before embarking on new projects, so that our decisions will deliver the most value to our shareholders.”

Every attendee received a customized Energy Report Card comparing their property’s energy performance against similar buildings, as well as an analysis of their building’s solar potential.

A summary of the event, including key takeaways from the panel discussion and links to all materials and resources provided to attendees, is available here.

