The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance Recaps Mid-Year Highlights for 2017

Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance We are very thankful for everyone who has partnered with us to bring about this success,” stated Mr. Moss.

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) experienced unprecedented growth in first half of 2017 surpassing the expectations of founder, Jason Moss. With the focus on bringing businesses and manufacturing back to the U.S., Georgia has seen a renewed excitement in the manufacturing community.

“We started GMA at the height of the recession in 2008,” said Mr. Moss. “It was a difficult start, but I saw a great need for an organization that would help support the manufacturers in our state. Georgia has been ranked for the last four years as the number one state in which to do business in large part because of the infrastructure, ports, and transportation services that we have available. This framework provides local and global access to our state, which makes us uniquely positioned to take advantage of the shift to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.”

Some of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance’s mid-year highlights include:



New West Central Georgia Chapter Established

52 plant tours, educational workshops, and networking events so far this year with a projection of over 100 events for 2017

76 New Members – including top manufacturers such as Blue Bird, Clyde Bergemann, KIA Motors Manufacturing, Kraiburg, and Olympic Steel

3 New GMA Sponsors – Fastsigns, PNC Bank, Southwire

Launch of the Georgia Manufacturing Job Board

2nd Edition of the Amazon Best Selling Georgia Manufacturing Directory

4th Year of the “Buy from GA” proclamation from Governor Deal

“As we reflect on the first half of this year, we are very thankful for everyone who has partnered with us to bring about this success,” stated Mr. Moss. “Our main objective is to provide our manufacturers, suppliers, and service industries the resources they need to help make their businesses successful.”

About the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance:

The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Georgia Manufacturing Job Board are additional resources produced by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website at http://www.GeorgiaManufacturingAlliance.com.