Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, gives fans the ultimate opportunity to celebrate ribs and bibs with their inaugural Tony Roma’s Rib Eating Competition. In recognition of National Baby Back Ribs Day on September 3rd, select Tony Roma’s restaurants in the U.S. will hold a saucy competition to crown the 2017 Tony Roma’s Rib Eating Champion. Fans will love sinking their teeth into racks of Tony Roma’s world-famous Baby Back Ribs as they dive in face-first for the chance to show their rib eating prowess and win great prizes – including free Tony Roma’s Baby Back Ribs for an entire year. With support from competition sponsor Coca-Cola®, this is an event truly worthy of rolling out the “rib carpet”!

“When it comes to crave-ability and satisfying that craving for ribs, nothing beats Tony Roma’s world-famous Baby Back Ribs slathered with our Original BBQ sauce,” said Jim Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer for Romacorp, Inc. “As we celebrate Tony Roma’s 45th anniversary, we invite fans to celebrate with us by getting their rib faces on and sporting their rib eating talents at our inaugural rib eating competition on National Baby Back Ribs Day. What better way for fans to satisfy their Tony Roma’s craving and prove they are the sauciest fan in town!”

Fans can sign up for a chance to compete in the rib eating competition starting tomorrow, July 1st, through August 6th at any of the participating Tony Roma’s restaurants in Orlando, FL, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, Miami, FL, McAllen, TX, and Laredo, TX. Participants in the September 3rd event held at these locations must be 18 years of age or older, crave Tony Roma’s one-of-a-kind Baby Back Ribs, and love showing off their rib face to family and friends after diving into the competition. There’s no bones about it, this will be an event everyone will want to sink their teeth into!

“We are incredibly proud of our world-famous Baby Back Ribs, the dish that made Tony Roma’s famous around the world,” said Chef Bob Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage for Romacorp, Inc. “Tender, pork loin meat basted with Tony Roma’s Original BBQ sauce is truly a classic taste that makes your taste buds cheer the moment these fall-off-the-bone ribs arrive at your table. A competition that allows you to eat as many ribs as possible with the chance of winning free Baby Back ribs for a year? Sign me up!”

Visit Tony Roma’s website at http://www.tonyromas.com, or visit one of the participating restaurants, to learn more about this inaugural event and how you can join the celebration!

