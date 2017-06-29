Greenfield Advisors Adds Principal Data Scientist to Its Staff

Andy brings years of experience to our analytical team, and we’re looking forward to rolling out new products that will help our clients make the best business decisions they can in an uncertain marketplace.

Greenfield Advisors is excited to announce the return of Dr. Andy Krause to the firm. His primary role will be to expand the real estate valuation product offerings of the firm.

Dr. Krause is known in the real estate industry as an expert on big data research with a specialty in collecting and preparing the data for large projects. As the principal data scientist at Greenfield, Dr. Krause will oversee several projects related to compiling large amounts of information into a usable format for researchers, statisticians, and analysts inside and outside of the company.

“Accurate, up-to-date data are the new hot commodity in business and real estate analytics,” said Dr. Clifford A. Lipscomb, Greenfield’s Vice Chairman and Co-Managing Director. “Andy brings years of experience to our analytical team, and we’re looking forward to rolling out new products that will help our clients make the best business decisions they can in an uncertain marketplace.”

Dr. Krause will also continue to improve and refine the analytical processes and models used by the firm in its litigation support work. These processes include a real estate valuation program that has aided clients all over the country in need of expert analysis of home values, as well as an appraisal credibility program that helps determine whether appraisals are completed credibly.

Andy will also team with other recent hire, Ruel Williamson, to provide research, audits, and training for tax assessment jurisdictions throughout North America. In fact, they have already landed their first assignment providing assessment audit services for a Canadian province.

Dr. Lipscomb added: “The future of Greenfield Advisors is very exciting right now. We have assembled a team that will provide a range of analytical services and unique commercial products aimed at providing clients with not only the data they need, but also expert analysis of that data in such a way that is easily accessible, and understood. Information is partly about speed, and we want our clients to have the information they need in as short a time as possible. Dr. Krause adds a high level of expertise to our team that will help us build new ways to disseminate data and analysis to clients all over the world.”

About Greenfield Advisors

Founded in 1976, Greenfield Advisors is a boutique economic and financial analysis firm that provides government and private sector clients with customized consultations and advisory services. Best known for its analysis of complex economic, financial, and real estate situations in high-profile litigation matters, Greenfield Advisors also develops feasibility studies, business plans, and appraisals for its clients. Greenfield Advisors’ subsidiary, Bartow Street Capital LLC, serves as its investment banking and capital raising arm, and its subsidiary, Accre LLC, acts as an investment principal. Learn more about Greenfield Advisors by calling 206-623-2935 or visiting http://www.greenfieldadvisors.com.