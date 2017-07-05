Cartika - Web Enabling Business The advantage comes down to flexibility and cost-effectiveness and to the best of our knowledge, we are the only provider with this type of cloud email anywhere. Customers get what they need, at the appropriate price-point, and they can manage everything.

Cartika, a leading provider of managed application and cloud hosting services, announced today the launch of its new EMail-as-a-Services (EMaaS) cloud email platform. The innovative new approach allows companies to manage Microsoft Exchange and POP/IMAP accounts all on a single domain. This capability lets companies choose email account types that are individually priced based on their respective feature-sets, and with both running on a single platform.

Microsoft Exchange is one of the leading enterprise-class cloud email systems available. But, for a group of users in many organizations, it offers more functionality and complexity than needed. Until now, customers had two choices. The first was to sign every user up with more robust and expensive Exchange accounts, often costing 2-3x more than POP/IMAP services. The second was to set up and manage two separate email systems, which consumes more time for technology management and administration. With Cartika’s EMaaS cloud email platform, the “all or nothing” scenario has now been eliminated.

According to Cartika CEO Andrew Rouchotas, “Our hosted email services have always included choices for Exchange and POP/IMAP users, but they were sold as separate services. Over the years we have looked for a way to offer and manage both types of accounts on a single domain and billing platform. We finally decided to have Cartika’s engineering team build our own hybrid solution.” Rouchotas continues, “The advantage comes down to flexibility and cost-effectiveness and to the best of our knowledge, we are the only provider with this type of cloud email anywhere. Customers get what they need, at the appropriate price-point, and they can manage everything from a single, intuitive control panel.”

Cartika targets it’s EMaaS to companies requiring true business-class email systems and has built a clustered infrastructure environment to ensure reliability and performance. The pricing model is simple and straight-forward with EMaaS Exchange at $8/mth per user and includes a comprehensive list of features. Along, with a powerful suite of antivirus and antispam utilities, EMaaS Exchange also has sophisticated inbound and outbound email filtering, a world-class backup system, and 24x7 live support. POP/IMAP accounts are priced at $3/mth per user and like EMaaS Exchange, also come with Outlook Web Access – a feature typically priced as an additional cost.

About Cartika Inc.

Founded in Toronto in May 2000, Cartika Inc. has established itself as a leader in application hosting and advanced clustering technologies. Cartika’s unique offering has made it a popular choice for cloud users across North America. The company's broad range of infrastructure solutions and modular add-ons include proactive management services, 24x7 technical support for all hosting clients, powerful load-balancing, and Cartika's industry-leading Bacula4 Backup-as-a-Service platform. For more information, visit cartika.com or follow us on social media.

*Microsoft Exchange is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation