Uberflip, a leading Toronto-based content experience platform, today announced the first two keynote speakers for Content Experience 2017, its annual industry-led celebration of content marketing. This year’s event features industry thought leaders Grad Conn, General Manager and CMO, Microsoft U.S., and Jay Baer, President at Convince & Convert, as keynote speakers.

As general manager for the Microsoft U.S. Central Marketing Organization (USCMO), Grad Conn leads a team of modern marketers and data professionals who drive B2B revenue marketing activities for the $35 billion Microsoft commercial business in the U.S. Conn’s tenure at Microsoft spans over a decade during which he has held multiple leadership roles.

Jay Baer is a renowned business strategist, keynote speaker, and New York Times best-selling author. He is the founder of Convince & Convert, a strategy consulting firm that helps prominent companies attract and retain more customers through the intersection of technology, social media, and customer service.

“Our view is that powerful and inspiring voices with fresh perspectives turn events into great experiences,” said Uberflip CEO Yoav Schwartz. “We’re very pleased that Grad and Jay will join us and help make the event something to remember.”

The Content Experience takes place on August 22–23, 2017, at the CBC’s Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto, Ontario. Conn and Baer will be joined by other internationally recognized speakers including best-selling author and MarketingProfs Chief Content Officer Ann Handley, Co-Founder of Orbit Media Andy Crestodina, and Unbounce Co-Founder Oli Gardner. They are among more than fifteen speakers who will address the conference.

“This event is our way of bringing marketers together to learn about how content experiences can fuel the buyer journey,” said Randy Frisch, Uberflip President and CMO. “Attendees can learn from and network with some of the most brilliant minds in content marketing, and bring back the inspiration and practical insight they’ll need to elevate their marketing by creating a more engaging content experience in the amazing city of Toronto.”

About Uberflip

Based in Toronto, Uberflip is a leading content experience platform. It allows marketers to create, manage, and optimize content experiences, so that content can be fully leveraged by all company stakeholders at every stage of the buyer journey. Visit https://www.uberflip.com to learn more.

About The Content Experience

The Content Experience is a marketing conference bringing together like-minded people in content marketing, demand generation and sales, to connect them with interesting and impactful players that understand and champion the importance of experience to the buyer journey. In addition to top tier keynote speakers and more than 15 interactive sessions, The Content Experience also features an exhibit of solution providers in content marketing and marketing technology. From August 22-23, The Content Experience will be held at the CBC’s Glenn Gould Studio in Toronto, Ontario. Visit http://conex.uberflip.com to learn more.