Netchex, a leading HCM technology solution, today announced a partnership with Cleargistix, a premier provider of automated, digital services to businesses historically plagued by manual, costly processes. The partnership marks the complete solution to managing time tracking and other field operations within a cloud-based, streamlined tool.

Cleargistix intelligently connects the field to the office through its Digital Field Ticketing Solution that eliminates the many problems related to using paper tickets/forms and spreadsheets to capture and manage information in the field.

“We look forward to working with Netchex,” said Steven Toups, Cleargistix President and CEO. “We’ve been a Netchex customer for years and know first-hand the efficiency and effectiveness of their service. Cleargistix & Netchex are working to help businesses streamline their field information gathering and human capital management processes, increasing efficiency and providing cost savings.”

“We’re proud to partner with Cleargistix,” said Netchex CEO Will Boudreaux. “We see the incredible value this partnership can provide, capitalizing on Cleargistix’s ability to provide a streamlined solution to markets where labor tracking has historically been difficult. Combined with Netchex, this automated solution can be a game changer for many businesses.”

About Cleargistix.

Located in Madisonville, Louisiana, Cleargistix is a light, fast, quick and easy cloud-based Digital Field Ticketing Solution that allows companies to digitally capture revenue, safety, inspection, payroll, and other information in the field and track this information through every step in the review, approval and reporting process. For more information, visit http://www.Cleargistix.com or email info(at)cleargistix(dot)com.

About Netchex

Founded in 2003, Netchex has grown to become one of the industry’s fastest growing HR services and payroll providers, serving clients in all 50 states. Netchex’s single-source solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee life-cycle from hire to retire. Netchex currently services over 3,000 clients and is headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana with offices in over 10 states. Visit http://www.NetchexOnline.com for more information.