Back Pain Centers of America (BPC), which connects people searching for solutions to their neck and back pain with a reputable physician in their area, announces that Titan Spine’s nanoLOCK® Surface Technology is the winner of the 2017 Awards of Excellence for the Technology Innovation Award. This award is one of three categories of awards being presented in our 2017 series. The technology innovation award recognizes the top innovations advancing the field of orthopedic medicine.

The nanoLOCK® surface technology is a proprietary combination of textures at the macro, micro, and nano scales (MMN™) that has been shown to upregulate a significantly greater amount of bone growth factors necessary for fusion as compared to polyetheretherketone (PEEK), smooth titanium, and the company’s current titanium roughened surface. It is the next generation of the company’s current surface technology that has been implanted in patients since 2006.

“We are delighted to receive this award from Back Pain Centers of America,” said Andrew Shepherd, vice-president of marketing for Titan Spine. “Our nanoLOCK surface technology was developed with the goal of helping patients heal faster following back fusion surgery by interfacing with the patient’s cells at the nano level. We are pleased for the recognition it has generated.”

“We created this award category to recognize innovation and advances in medicine and technology,” said Brent Wheeler, president of Back Pain Centers of America. “We applaud Titan Spine for their innovation in taking spinal fusion procedures to the next level.”

