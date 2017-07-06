Eugene Moseley, a US Army and National Guard veteran who became paralyzed in 1998 and had to overcome his own struggles with drug addiction, has completed his new book God Kept Me through It All”: a potent story of suffering and loss, redemption and the divine grace of God.

This book is about an all-American golden boy—a preacher’s kid, a youth minister, and an extremely gifted basketball player. He never drank or smoked and remained celibate until he got married. On his way to college, he was hit by a drunk driver, which, in turn, ruined his basketball career. While he was able to forgive the driver, he began a backslide. He started snorting cocaine and basically lead a double life. Regretfully, he was involved in a tragic car accident, killing his only daughter and some passengers in the car that he had struck: a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, leaving her only son motherless.

While in prison, Eugene had two failed suicide attempts and begged the judge to give him the death penalty, but God had another plan for this man’s life. Like Job in the Bible, he had lost and suffered a lot. Everyone hated him, and some wanted to kill him. He prayed without ceasing, and God answered his prayers. All those who hated him came to his sentencing and spoke on his behalf. Then, like in Job 4:10, God made him more prosperous and gave him twice as much as he’d had before. God sent him to theology college, where he received his master’s degree and again began mentoring kids. He became the pastor of a church, an evangelist, and a missionary who traveled the world doing God’s will.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Eugene Moseley’s poignant tale about the redemptive power of God’s grace and mercy.

