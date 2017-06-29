It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s savings superhero Public Service Credit Union (PSCU) swinging into the role of presenting sponsor for Denver Comic Con 2017.

What does PSCU have in common with Pop Culture Classroom’s Denver Comic Con, a three-day, family-friendly extravaganza filled with cosplay, celebrity guests, superheroes, and science fiction fantasy? In a word, Literacy.

As the presenting sponsor for one of the nation’s largest Comic Cons, PSCU is proud to support Pop Culture Classroom’s efforts to provide high-quality educational resources to schools, teachers, and the community using pop culture media such as comic books and graphic novels. Proceeds from Denver Comic Con 2017 (http://popcultureclassroom.org/denvercomiccon), taking place June 30 – July 2 at the Colorado Convention Center, benefit Pop Culture Classroom’s year-round programs.

“We’re excited to be the presenting sponsor for Denver Comic Con,” said Todd Marksberry, President and Chief Executive Officer at PSCU. “We support education with a variety of scholarship and financial literacy programs. What better way to inspire literacy, than by tapping into the imagination of young Coloradans through pop culture entertainment?”

Going to Denver Comic Con? Swing by the PSCU booth to capture a gravity-defying, wall-crawling photo and a chance to win two movie tickets. Lucky ticket winners will enjoy a private screening of the newest superhero movie (Hint: think spiders), courtesy of PSCU. Visit pscu.org/dcc2017 for more details!

About Public Service Credit Union (http://pscu.org)

Public Service Credit Union has been safe, secure, and insured for the past 77 years. Today, with assets in excess of $2 billion, and over 200,000 members, PSCU provides a full array of financial products and services, including savings, checking, loans, mortgages, and Internet and mobile banking options. Members can access their accounts and conduct transactions at PSCU’s 28 branch locations, and at over 200 shared branch locations throughout Colorado. In addition, through the credit union’s partnership with the CO-OP network, members have surcharge-free access to more than 30,000 ATMs across the country.

About Pop Culture Classroom (http://popcultureclassroom)

Pop Culture Classroom, is a Colorado nonprofit whose mission is to inspire a love of learning, increase literacy, celebrate diversity, and build community through pop culture education. The proceeds from the annual Denver Comic Con event benefit Pop Culture Classroom’s overall endeavors providing classroom programs for students, teachers, schools, and local communities.