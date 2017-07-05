Powerful Search Tools and Intelligent Matchmaking Exhibitors can connect with buyers via direct emails or by requesting in-booth appointments.

a2z, Inc., the cloud-based event management solution company, is pleased to announce that Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas is offering for the third year in a row the online networking tool, 1 to 1 Beauty Matchmaking for its 2017 annual event to be held July 9-11, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. 1 to 1 Beauty Matchmaking brings seamless planning, communication and networking tools to exhibitors and buyers to make for a more productive event for all involved.

With 1 to 1 Beauty Matchmaking, buyers can utilize powerful search tools along with intelligent matchmaking and appointment scheduling to connect with exhibitors of interest. Buyers can send an email directly to the exhibitor and request an appointment with them at their booth. These actions are compiled into a personalized show planner, consisting of their favorite exhibitors to visit and their scheduled exhibitor meetings. 1 to 1 Beauty Matchmaking also provides exhibitors the opportunity to put their marketing and sales efforts on the fast track with an online eBooth to highlight their latest products to buyers. In addition, each exhibitor is matched with registered buyers who indicate interest in the product categories associated with its company profile. Exhibitors can connect with buyers via direct emails or by requesting in-booth appointments.

Learn more about Cosmoprof North America and making lasting connections here: http://www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/