Midway Labs USA Products Now Available on Jet.com

Midway Labs USA, a company that develops a variety of nutritional supplements to help people build the best version of themselves, announced its products are now available for purchase on Jet.com, a popular online retailer.

Since the company’s founding in 1991, Midway Labs has built up its offerings to become an international presence in the nutritional products market, distributing its supplements all over the world. All products are proudly manufactured in the United States in GMP- and FDA-registered facilities under the supervision of highly skilled scientists, nutritionists and doctors. In this way, the company is able to bring cutting-edge products to the everyday consumer. Those products are now available on the rapidly growing platform Jet.com.

“We are excited to announce that Midway Labs USA products are now available for purchase on Jet.com,” said Wilton Colle of Midway Labs. “As we continue to build our company’s reach in both physical, brick and mortar stores as well as digital platforms, we are constantly seeking for up-and-coming retailers like Jet.com that will allow us to reach out to completely new audiences. We are excited to have this chance to introduce many people to the supplements we provide.”

Midway Labs products have become particularly popular among high-intensity athletes and bodybuilders. The company is a supporter and sponsor of many athletes and events, including bodybuilding champions and the IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding) itself.

The company’s products cover numerous benefits, including anti-aging, beauty, endurance, healthy weight loss, protein, strength and recovery and testosterone boosting. One example of its products is the Military Shot liquid protein supplement. This natural protein product is prepared by mixing a proprietary blend of hydrolyzed collagen and whey protein isolate. It contains all of the BCAAs, as well as 40 grams of protein to help fuel an outstanding workout. As an added benefit, a portion of all proceeds from the product go toward supporting several organizations that support military veterans and their families.

“Our products cover many areas of nutrition and wellness, and we are pleased to offer them on a new platform that will help us reach even more people and help them achieve their health goals,” said Wilton Colle.

For more information about Midway Labs USA and its products, visit http://www.midwaylabsusa.com.