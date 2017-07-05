Divi Resorts is offering a 30 percent discount off the best available rates at participating resorts in the Caribbean.

This summer, Divi Resorts “turns up the heat” on vacation savings, offering 30 percent off best available rates at participating resorts. Travelers can take advantage of the discount for an exciting, affordable getaway to some of the most in-demand Caribbean travel locations: Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Room-only rates are available starting as low as $125 per night, and all-inclusive rates as low as $175 per person per night.* The travel window is open now through December 31, 2018.

Special rates are as follows:

On Aruba:



Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $165 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $210 per person per night

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $149 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $195 per person per night

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $205 per night

On Barbados:



Divi Southwinds Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $125 per night

On Bonaire:



Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino: room-only rates start at $149 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $175 per person per night

On St. Croix:



Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino: all-inclusive rates start at $178 per person per night

On St. Maarten:



Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $155 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $191 per person per night

Divi Resorts boasts stylish accommodations, friendly service and prime locations among the most picturesque surroundings on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Many vacationers choose Divi for romantic getaways, indulgent escapes or simply an affordable place for the family to unwind. Kids stay, eat and play for free at Divi Resorts,** allowing families to save even more.

Most Divi Resorts are all-suite properties, so guests are able to stretch out. Suites range in size from studios to two-bedrooms, and offer fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms and dining areas and private balconies or patios with ocean, pool or garden views. Each resort is also packed with amenities like freshwater pools—some with swim-up bars, as well as numerous on-site restaurants, tennis courts, complimentary kids’ activity clubs, water sports centers and indulgent spas.

The summer specials from Divi Resorts can be booked online at http://www.diviresorts.com or by calling 1-800-367-3484.

*All-inclusive rates are based on double occupancy.

**The Divi Resorts Kids Eat & Stay Free Program has a limit of one child per one paying adult, maximum of two children per room, based on double occupancy, for a minimum of three nights. Offer is valid on new reservations only on all nightly rates. Kids’ dining options for breakfast, lunch and dinner are chosen from children's menu. This offer is not combinable with vacation ownership weeks, all-inclusive packages, dive packages, spa packages or golf packages. All-inclusive Kids Stay & Eat Free pricing and age options vary.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts is the vacation expert of the Caribbean, with a collection of eight premium resorts spanning the five stunning Caribbean islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. With both hotel and vacation ownership options, the resorts provide a multitude of vacation pleasures, from relaxing on white sand beaches and indulging in spa services, to embarking on scuba diving adventures and perfecting one’s golf swing. Vacation ownership is available through the Divi Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based product. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com. For more information on the Divi Vacation Club, visit http://www.divivacationclub.com. Use of the Divi Resorts registered brand is licensed.

###