We want to help our customers revamp the vanity to get rid of harmful products,” says Gonsalves.

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce an exclusive interview with Mark Gonsalves, CEO of Nature’s Brands, a company at the forefront of the all natural certified organic health and wellness product movement.

Since 1995, this company, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has provided handmade, certified organic products, free of harmful chemicals and other unpleasant additives.

According to Gonsalves, “The marketing departments of the big corporations have utilized the word “natural” to imply a product is organic or all-natural. Many people might be fooled by this ploy. However, thankfully, you can now look for the certified organic label to ensure a product is actually chemical free and all natural. Don’t trust the word “natural” alone on a product as this isn’t always an accurate representation.”

“These products are a healthier choice, and the choices we make have consequences. The compounding effect of the chemicals on the body is harmful. Our products are handmade in small batches. They are always fresh, because we don’t use preservatives or other similar chemicals. We want to help our customers revamp the vanity to get rid of harmful products,” says Gonsalves.

J.L. Haber, Vice President of Programming for Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® added, “Over time, when we use products to wash our bodies or put in or on our bodies that all contain chemicals, the long-lasting impact could only be negative. Nature’s Brands provides an alternative to these mainstream products by pioneering organic wellness in the form of hand made products. We are happy to have Mr. Gonsalves on the show to learn more about what Nature’s Brands has to offer.”

Nature’s Brands Offers Products in The Following Categories:



Vitamin Supplements.

Organic Vitamins.

Organic Herbal Remedies.

Organic Super Foods.

Alkalizing Supplements.

Mineral Makeup.

Organic Skin & Body Care.

For more information, visit naturesbrands.com and tune into Fox Business Network as sponsored programming on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 5:00pm EST.

About Worldwide Business with kathy ireland®

Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is a weekly business television program featuring real-world insights from corporate executives all over the globe. It can be viewed on Fox Business Network as part of their sponsored programming lineup, as well as internationally to more than 50 countries on Bloomberg International.

Visit tvwwb.com for detailed airing schedules—or check your local listings.