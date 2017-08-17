Georgia SoftWorks celebrates 5 years of partnership with Insight Technologies. Since 2012, Insight Technologies of Hong Kong has been an authorized reseller of the Georgia SoftWorks Telnet Server for Windows and SSH Server for Windows. Insight is a leading provider of cutting edge technology solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Founded in 1988, Insight Technologies develops unique strategies to help businesses run more efficiently through delivering products, services and expertise. Insight works with over 5,100 hardware, software and cloud partners to offer leading solutions that foster growth and promote business transformation.

“We are proud to have Insight Technologies on our reseller list,” said Matt Kittrell of Georgia SoftWorks. “They have a diverse portfolio of customers all over the world and are a great match for the Georgia SoftWorks products. We look forward to many years of partnership with them in the future.”

Georgia SoftWorks is a software development company located in Dawsonville, Georgia USA who has gained worldwide recognition for their development of the GSW Telnet Server for Windows and SSH Server for Windows. The GSW Telnet and SSH Server for Windows are industrial quality software designed for superior operation in the most demanding mobile RF Terminal environments. GSW has end-users and resellers in every continent (except Antarctica). Their software is used in a variety of industries, including government, automobile manufacturing, schools, oil companies, airlines, pharmaceutical, medical, food and beverage and more.

About Georgia SoftWorks:

Established in 1991, Georgia SoftWorks is a privately held software development company recognized for creating high performance data communications, system and telecommunications applications. Georgia SoftWorks has obtained a worldwide presence with its industrial SSH/Telnet Server for Microsoft Windows. GSW's long-term commitment to SSH/Telnet has led to the pioneering of major features such as Session Shadowing, Session Monitoring, Graceful Termination, Automatic Logon, Logon Scripting and more recently Team Services technology which allows mobile device users to transfer, swap, share and recover mobile device sessions. GSW has also provided the very first SSH Server to provide Digital Certificate Authentication with an Internet Information Server (IIS) like certificate-to-user account mapping. This includes ‘One-to-one’ and ‘Many-to-one’ mapping methods and also supports certificate trust lists (CTL).