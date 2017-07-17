Big Names Speaking at STARCANADA 2017

STARCANADA Getting software right has never been more important! Our STARCANADA event helps teams accelerate their journey toward faster, better, cheaper software,” said Mike Sowers, program chair.

TechWell Corporation, an industry leader in software development conferences and training, has announced its full lineup of speakers for STARCANADA. There will be more than 30 speakers presenting a variety of software testing talks at STARCANADA, including the following leading experts in software testing:

Michael Bolton is a consulting software tester and testing teacher who helps people solve testing problems that they didn’t realize they could solve. With twenty-five years of experience testing, developing, managing, and writing about software, Michael has led DevelopSense, a Toronto-based testing and development consultancy, for the past fifteen years. He will be presenting the STARCANADA concurrent session The Secret Life of Testers: Where Your Time Really Goes and the tutorial Critical Thinking for Software Testers.

Janet Gregory is an agile testing coach and process consultant with DragonFire, Inc. Janet specializes in showing agile teams how testers can add value in areas beyond critiquing the product—for example, guiding development with business-facing tests. Janet works with teams to transition to agile development and teaches agile testing courses worldwide. She contributes articles to publications and enjoys sharing her experiences at conferences and user group meetings around the world. Janet will give the STARCANADA keynote presentation Key Skills and Attributes for Everyone Who Tests Software and the tutorial Test Automation in Agile: The Path to Faster, Better Releases.

Bob Galen is an agile methodologist, practitioner, and coach. He helps guide leaders and teams in their pragmatic adoption and organizational shift toward Scrum and other agile methods. Bob is often called “a coach of coaches” because of his deep and broad experience in the agile arena. Bob will present the STARCANADA tutorial sessions Agile Test Team Leadership: From Concept to Product and Agile Testing: Team Tactics That Deliver the Goods and the concurrent session The Three Pillars Approach to an Agile Testing Strategy.

Dorothy Graham has been in software testing for more than forty years, is coauthor of four books—Software Inspection, Software Test Automation, Foundations of Software Testing, and Experiences of Test Automation—and is currently working with Seretta Gamba on a test automation patterns wiki. A popular and entertaining speaker at conferences and seminars worldwide, Dot has attended STAR conferences since the first one in 1992. Dorothy is one of STARCANADA’s keynote speakers, presenting Blunders in Test Automation. She will also present the tutorial System-Level Test Automation: Ensuring a Good Start and concurrent session Are Your Tests Well-Traveled? Thoughts on Test Coverage.

STARCANADA allows attendees to meet one on one with select speakers during a variety of networking events held at the conference in Toronto, Ontario, from October 15–20. Conference attendees will have the chance to both receive free consulting and ask their toughest testing questions. "Getting software right has never been more important! Our STARCANADA event helps teams accelerate their journey toward faster, better, cheaper software,” said Mike Sowers, program chair.

For more information and to access the full STARCANADA conference program, visit https://starcanada.techwell.com.

ABOUT TECHWELL CORPORATION:

TechWell—through its conferences, training, consulting, community websites, and online resources— helps people and organizations develop and deliver great software. For more information, visit http://www.techwell.com.

##