PMO Advisory LLC CertMag.com’s Salary Survey 75 list is topped by the PMI® Program Management Professional (PgMP®) credential, with an average salary of $147,120.

The PgMP® is recommended for senior-level project professionals with a proven ability to manage multiple complex related projects that overlap functions, organizations, regions, or cultures aimed at aligning results with organizational goals. On September 8 - 10, 2017, in Cedar Grove, NJ, PMO Advisory, LLC will be presenting a 3 Day PgMP® exam preparation course for PMI®'s PgMP® certification. Click here to learn more about this offering.

This comprehensive training covers the Project Management process from beginning to end, honing skills in the six prime focus areas: Governance, Prioritization, Escalation, Resource Management, Benefits Realization, and Stakeholder Management. PgMP® credential holders will be able to promote better integration and coordination of multiple projects for the overall benefit of the program.

According to PMI®, with a PgMP® or Program Management Professional certification, a project manager becomes a “standout PMP®”. The PgMP® is a visible sign of a project manager’s advanced experience and skill and gives a distinct advantage in employment and promotion. PgMPs® usually hold top or mid-level positions in organizations. They are also very experienced and CertMag.com’s Salary Survey 75 list is topped by the PMI® Program Management Professional (PgMP®) credential, with an average salary of $147,120.

For program managers looking to demonstrate a proven ability to manage complex, multiple projects and align results to organizational goals; increase visibility and value within the organization; and be a differentiator with employers, the PgMP® credential is what it takes.

Team Leads, Sponsors, Project Directors, Program Managers, Portfolio Managers, or Project Management Office (PMO) Heads wishing to know more about the processes/benefits of the Program Management approach in supporting organizational strategy, should attend this course.

PMO Advisory LLC was founded by Dr. Te Wu who holds the following PMI® certifications: PfMP®, PgMP®, PMP®, and PMI-RMP® (Portfolio, Program, Project and Risk Management, Professional), and is an assistant professor at Montclair State University, while also being an adjunct at Stevens Institute of Technology, and Touro Graduate School of Business. He founded PMO Advisory LLC, a management training and consulting firm that specializes in strategic business execution including portfolio, program, and project management. Hence the foundation of PMO Advisory is rooted in project management expertise coupled with educational attainment. The firm is uniquely capable as it serves the full spectrum of project management (portfolio, program, and project management) while leveraging that in its consulting and advisory services. Click here to learn more about PMO Advisory.