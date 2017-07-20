The specialists at Advanced Dentistry of Scarsdale are excited to announce the new TRIOS Intraoral Scanner! It’s designed to make accurate, full-color, 3D images of your teeth and bite without trays, paste, and waiting. Dr. Brisman, prosthodontist and practice owner, says, “[It eliminates] many of the steps patients dislike about the process, and making your visit fast and a whole lot easier--No more goop!”

Benefits of the TRIOS Intraoral Scanner

Rated #1 For Accuracy

Westchester dentists use the TRIOS Intraoral Scanner by passing a handheld wand over the surface of each tooth. This small, powerful device utilizes state-of-the-art CAD/CAM technology. It can recreate an accurate, full-color image of the patient's smile and detects even the smallest contours! The American Dental Association rated the scanner #1 for accuracy. Patients can get accurate readings about their dental health without the mess or the time.

Comfortable and Non-Invasive

In the old days, the only way to make accurate impressions of teeth was to fill trays with impression material. The patient would need to bite on or have the trays held in the mouth, and hope that movement and air didn’t compromise the impressions. The entire process was uncomfortable for patients, especially for people who had strong gag reflexes or small mouths. It was also messy due to the “goop” needed to create the molds. But, the TRIOS Intraoral Scanner is small and doesn’t need physical contact with the teeth, which dramatically improves the patient’s comfort. Best of all, no more goop!

Fast

Another powerful benefit of the TRIOS Intraoral Scanner is speed. The system can accurately scan teeth in seconds, getting patients out of the dentist’s chair in less time.

See What Your Dentist Sees

The TRIOS Intraoral Scanner is capable of detecting even the smallest variations in shade and color. It also allows patients to see exactly what their doctor sees. A large chairside screen makes it easy for patients to see any dental issues and make an informed decision about their dental work.

Less Turnaround Time for Labwork

Because these accurate digital images can be sent to labs electronically, it cuts fabrication time in half for dentures, veneers, dental implants, and orthodontic aligners. That way, Westchester prosthodontists can create and install a new implant that much faster.

Curious about how the TRIOS Intraoral Scanner could improve your next dental visit? Advanced Dentistry of Scarsdale's specialists are excited to introduce this new non-invasive technology to its patients. They use the TRIOS Intraoral Scanner to create everything from dental implants and orthodontic aligners to bridges and dentures. The TRIOS Intraoral Scanner will make the next dental exam and consultation fast, simple, and incredibly comfortable. Schedule an appointment today!