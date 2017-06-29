NIRI San Francisco Elects 2017-2018 Officers and Directors

The San Francisco Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI SF) has elected 14 officers and directors to its board for the 2017-2018 term, effective June 22, 2017.

“The NIRI SF Chapter had a strong 2016-2017 program year, culminating with the distinction of receiving the NIRI Chair’s Award of Excellence. Our average attendance at monthly meetings was up 65%, membership increased 16% and our sponsorship commitments more than doubled, allowing us to offer several complimentary member services,” said Nicole Noutsios, NIRI SF Chapter President. “We are pleased to have so many returning members to the board and welcome our new additions, as we continue to build our momentum into next year.”

The NIRI SF Chapter board and officers for 2017-2018:

President: Nicole Noutsios, Founder, NMN Advisors

Vice President – Advocacy Ambassador: John Nunziati, Former Vice President, Investor Relations, Nimble Storage

Vice President – Communications: Lisa Hartman, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Juniper Networks

Vice President – Communications: Stacey Finerman, Manager, Investor Relations, Square

Vice President – Programs: Moriah Shilton, Strategic Senior IR Consultant

Vice President – Programs: Eric Brielmann, Partner, Joele Frank

Vice President – Programs: Linda Pazin, Regional Head, West Coast Listings, NYSE

Vice President – Membership Outreach: Grace Warrick, Senior Manager, Executive Business Support, Charles Schwab

Vice President – Membership Outreach: Greg Kleiner, Vice President, Investor Relations, Twilio

Vice President – Sponsorship: Victoria Hyde-Dunn, Director, Investor Relations, Visa Inc.

Vice President – Treasurer: Gabrielle Rabinovitch, Vice President, PayPal

Vice President – Professional Development: Cherryl Valenzuela, Director, Investor Relations, Twitter. This is a new role for the NIRI SF Board, developed to expand the Chapter’s programming.

Directors

Director at Large: Maria Lukens, Vice President, Investor Relations, Digital Realty

Director at Large: Hunter Landers, President, Grapeshoot

About NIRI SF

NIRI San Francisco was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest, largest, and most established local chapters in the United States. NIRI San Francisco is comprised of approximately 160 investor relations practitioners from the San Francisco Bay Area, resulting in a dynamic mix of IR professionals dedicated to promoting the practice of investor relations within the business and financial communities. The chapter hosts monthly educational events, social programs and seminars for current and prospective members, covering industry topics and challenges relevant to today’s investor relations officer. For more information including a list of current events and sponsorship opportunities, please visit http://www.nirisf.org.

Contact:

NIRI SF President

Nicole Noutsios

510-315-1003

nicole(at)nmnadvisors(dot)com