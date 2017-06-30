Southern offers vacation homes and condos along the pristine shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico. Last minute travelers who have not yet booked a vacation rental can take advantage of Southern’s dynamic pricing. Past News Releases RSS Southern Welcomes USSSA World...

Southern Residential Leasing...

Who’s Catching Half a Million...

Southern Rentals & Real Estate is gearing up to welcome travelers to the beaches of Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama for what NPR has reported is the “most traveled Independence Day ever.” Last minute travelers who have not yet booked a vacation rental can take advantage of Southern’s dynamic pricing—an unparalleled value year-round, particularly during the summer holiday season.

The rates for Southern’s vacation homes and condos are responsive to current market demand. With more travelers booking accommodations last minute, Southern’s rates reflect the state of travelers’ behavior.

From Gulf Shores, Alabama, to Panama City Beach, Florida, Southern provides beautiful vacation rentals, superior service, and exclusive deals on area attractions. Several of the locations Southern serves along the Gulf of Mexico, including Pensacola Beach and Destin, have been nationally recognized as top vacation destinations by travel sites like TripAdvisor. Additionally, each coastal community curates its own July 4th celebration for dozens of patriotic displays including parades, concerts, and fireworks.

This July 4th, Southern invites families to experience the best of the Gulf Coast and declare their independence from overpaying for summer travel with Southern’s summer specials.

Established in 1995, Southern Rentals and Real Estate is one of the most sought-after providers of rentals and real estate in Northwest Florida and Coastal Alabama. Locally owned and operated by two sets of brothers, Brad and Mike Shoults and Kevin and Kerry Veach, and Susan Carleton, Southern represents nearly 1,400 vacation rentals, 1,000 long term rentals, countless real estate opportunities and more than 40 associations along the Gulf Coast. The Southern family of companies includes Southern Vacation Rentals, Southern Residential Leasing, Southern Real Estate Sales, RE/MAX Southern and Southern Association Management. For more information, visit GoSouthern.com.