Khalil Alexander El-Ghoul, principal broker at Glass House Real Estate, was named one of America’s top real estate professionals by REAL Trends, as advertised in The Wall Street Journal. He is now a member of the “The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals,” a prestigious national awards ranking sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. El-Ghoul is now ranked in the top one-half of 1 percent of the more than 1.25 million Realtors® nationwide.

The Thousand real estate professionals was announced on June 23, 2017, with four separate categories honoring the top 250 residential agents and agent teams for excellence.

According to The Thousand, El-Ghoul had transaction sides totaling 135, ranking him #1 in the DC Metropolitan Area and #208 in the nation . He also ranked #5 for the DC Metropolitan Area in Individual Sales Volume with a total of $73,630,183.00 in sales in 2017.

“The best individual agents and teams—including El-Ghoul’s award-winning efforts—were nothing short of phenomenal considering the challenges in today’s complex housing market,” said Steve Murray, founder of REAL Trends, a Denver-based consulting, publishing and communications company and The Trusted Source that complies the yearly, third-party verified list.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be named to The Thousand,” said Khalil El-Ghoul who serves clients in Northern Virginia, DC, and MD. "It’s incredibly gratifying to help customers find their dream homes as well as help them sell their properties quickly and for the highest price possible. I couldn't do it without my amazing network and support staff.”

The ranking of The Thousand can be found at

http://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt1000.

