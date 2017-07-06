SpeedPro Imaging Introduces Industry Leading HP UV Flatbed Printer

SpeedPro Imaging With the integration of the HP UV Flatbed Printer, our franchise owners remain equipped with the absolute best technology the industry has to offer. - Steven Brown

SpeedPro Imaging, the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise, prides itself on adopting technology that allows all franchise owners to provide the best services and products to customers. The delivery of the HP FB FB550 UV Flatbed printer to SpeedPro Imaging studios across the country emphasizes that commitment. Features include:



High-quality applications

Improved high-density photo print modes and high white opacity

Multi-image-multi-size capability

Tabletop roll holder

Your local SpeedPro Imaging studio owner has even more capabilities to transform your wildest imagination into reality with this advanced equipment. Simply put, the HP FB550 UV Flatbed printer is revolutionary within the industry. Here’s why:

Increased Efficiency – This large-format printer enables studio owners to load, print, and collect media simultaneously, allowing a continuous workflow, saving both time and money.

Reduced Labor and Material Costs – Rigid materials are no longer a cause of concern with this HP UV flatbed printer. The local SpeedPro Imaging Studio can print directly to rigid and flexible substrates, eliminating the need for two materials and eliminating the additional labor involved.

Unique Product Opportunities – SpeedPro Imaging studio owners can print on a wide range of substrates. Aluminum, wood, glass, mirror or acrylic, anything up to 2.25” thick, are possibilities. That opens up more options to provide a variety of high-quality large-format printing applications for wall murals, event graphics, and window graphics. The printer allows your local SpeedPro franchisee to even take a door off its hinges and run it right through!

“We take pride in our ability to train and integrate our hard-working franchise owners in a manner that positions them on a path toward success starting on day one,” says Steven Brown, SpeedPro Imaging’s Chief Operating Officer. “With the integration of the HP UV Flatbed Printer, our franchise owners remain equipped with the absolute best technology the industry has to offer. That allows studio owners the ability to deliver the bold graphic solutions and dependable service our valuable customers have grown to expect from SpeedPro Imaging.”

As the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise, SpeedPro Imaging can handle any printing project on behalf of their clients, including:

Banners, Decals, Digital Signage, Directional Signage, Elevator Wraps

Event Graphics, Event Tents, Flags, Fleet Wraps, Floor Graphics

Indoor Signage, Outdoor Signage, Point of Purchase Displays

Retractors, Signs & Graphics, Table Coverings & Table-toppers

Trade Show Displays, Vehicle Wraps, Wall Murals, Window Graphics

About SpeedPro Imaging

With more than 20 years of experience, SpeedPro Imaging is the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise – creating professional large format imaging for a wide variety of companies in any industry. The company specializes in high-quality products including wall murals, event graphics, tradeshow displays, vehicle wraps and window graphics. Through extreme resolution levels and unparalleled quality standards, SpeedPro Imaging takes visual communications to the next level. Today, there are 125 studios open and operating in 31 states, with several more in various stages of development.