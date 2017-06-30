NPower creates a local technology workforce pool, and aligns individual skills with the real needs that employers have

NPower Baltimore, a regional chapter of the national nonprofit that provides free technology training, certification and job placement assistance for young adults and military veterans, announces today the establishment of a regional advisory board. The board will meet quarterly with the objective of informing curriculum, connecting the nonprofit to potential partners and employers, and providing high level guidance for NPower Baltimore’s sustainability and growth as an organization.

“Technology fuels almost every other sector, including government, finance, agriculture, education and healthcare, all of which are major components of the Maryland economy. Unfilled technology jobs in these sectors slow the economy, even as there are a large number of talented, underemployed young adults in Baltimore. Investing in NPower creates a local technology workforce pool, and aligns individual skills with the real needs that employers have. The Baltimore-area economy is robust; its companies, government agencies, and nonprofits are looking for the very skills and grit that NPower graduates bring to the workplace,” said Regional Advisory Board Chair, Frank Baitman.

Since it was launched in the summer of 2016, NPower Baltimore has graduated two cohorts of classes of young adults from the NPower flagship Tech Fundamentals program which is designed to reach underserved communities. The program also aims to fill domestic employment gaps by creating pathways to unfilled jobs for graduates with in-demand IT certifications. Students from the first Baltimore classes have gone on to be employed by TD Ameritrade, BAE Systems, and Myles & Stockbridge, P.C.

“Our program is a proven workforce development model that we have shown to be successful and very much needed here in Baltimore,” says Cathy Morgan, Regional Director of NPower Baltimore. “We do more than train our students for a job, we aim to create careers. We have reached out to industry leaders to help us deepen our foothold in Baltimore so we can secure our place in this region for lifelong support of our students.”

Seventy-five percent of NPower Baltimore’s inaugural class graduates are employed earning between $45K -$60K.

Current members of the NPower Baltimore Regional Advisory Board Include:



Frank Baitman - Cisco Fellow and Strategic Advisor at WellDoc & Deque Systems

Bret Schreiber - Director, Education & Innovation Strategic Industries & Entrepreneurship at the Maryland Department of Commerce

Blair Johnson – Chief Strategist, Towne Park

Cathleen O’Toole - Director of Technology, TD Ameritrade

Andrew Parlock – Campaign Executive, Northrop Grumman

Learn more about the program at NPower.org/Baltimore.

About NPower

NPower creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. We empower under-represented talent to pursue tech futures by teaching the digital and professional skills demanded by the marketplace, and engaging corporations, volunteers and nonprofits in the long-term success of our students. Over 80% of NPower graduates are employed full time or enrolled in higher education within one year of completing our program, which is offered at no cost to qualified students. NPower envisions a future where our domestic technology workforce is diverse, and clear pathways exist for all people regardless of ethnicity, gender, or socio-economic background to succeed in our digital economy. For more information, visit NPower.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.